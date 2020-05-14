Leaders discuss jump starting local economy in ‘Welcome Back’ committee meeting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of Horry County’s ‘Welcome Back’ committee met Thursday to discuss ways to jump start the local economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the meeting, several committee members stressed that economic recovery will be multi-faceted but getting people back to work across the Grand Strand is the top priority.
Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB, mentioned her agency will soon launch a campaign to encourage residents to go out and support their favorite local businesses.
Riordan also noted that instead of focusing on bringing people from out-of-state to the Carolina coast, the Chamber will market the Grand Strand to other parts of South Carolina, urging people to stay on our coast rather than leaving the state for vacation.
Despite the desire to get the local economy back up and running, some committee members expressed concerns about the potential for residents to contract the virus from tourists.
Cheryl Kilday, president and CEO of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, mentioned that not being able to measure the impact of tourists who test positive for the virus is concerning.
If an out-of-state tourist tests positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized along the Grand Strand, that positive case would be counted in the tourist's home state. It would not be included in South Carolina's count.
Some committee members also stressed the importance of having local hospitals prepared to deal with a potential surge in coronavirus cases.
The next ‘Welcome Back’ committee is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 21.
You can listen to Thursday’s meeting in its entirety by clicking here.
