HCPD: 1 in custody after person seriously hurt in shooting near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting near the Surfside Beach area.
Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the initial call for the shooting came in just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Maddington Place Drive, which is off Deerfield Links Drive.
She added that one person has been seriously injured.
Moskov also said that a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.
The investigation remains ongoing.
