FIRST ALERT: Summer-like weekend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasing warmth and humidity will continue through the weekend.
Tonight will be clear and mild as temperatures drop into the lower 60s at the beach and upper 50s well inland.
The warming trend continues on Friday as temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80 at the beach and into the middle 80s inland.
Temperatures warm a few more degrees for the weekend with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 across the Pee Dee and into the lower 80s for the Grand Strand. In addition to the increasing temperatures, humidity will gradually increase as well adding to a summer-like feel.
A few high clouds will pass overhead on Sunday as what will likely be ‘Arthur’ develops well off shore, however no rain is in the forecast.
Beach-goers will need to be aware of an increased risk in rip currents through the weekend.
Early next week will see the humidity increasing a bit more with a few showers and storms possible at times on Monday and Tuesday.
