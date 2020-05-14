FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of “Arthur” by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The risk of tropical development off the East coast of the US continues to increase.
Hurricane season officially begins on June first, but there are some indications that the season may get off to an early start this year.
‘Arthur’ is likely to form this weekend well off the coast of the Carolinas.
The latest information from the National Hurricane Center states that an of low pressure over the Straits of Florida is producing a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to become conducive for development, and this system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas.
The system is then forecast to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic early next week. Regardless of development, the disturbance has the potential to bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Florida Keys, southeast Florida, and the Bahamas through Saturday. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts are also possible in the Florida Keys, southeast Florida, and the Bahamas during the next day or two. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system tomorrow, if necessary. The chance of development have now increased to 80%.
Any impacts from wind or rain will remain well out to sea. High clouds from the developing system will stream overhead on Sunday and there will be an increased risk of rip currents along the beaches through the weekend.
EARLY SEASON HISTORY
Tropical development before the official start of hurricane season is not unheard of. In fact, pre-season tropical development occurs on average once every 5 to 6 years.
The last several years have seen more frequent early season tropical development including April or May storms forming in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The development of pre-season storms does not always indicate an active hurricane season. Many years have seen tropical development in April or May only to be followed by relatively quiet hurricane seasons.
TROPICAL STORM ANA
One of the most important early season tropical storms was Tropical Storm Ana. Ana formed on May 8, 2015 as a subtropical depression and became a tropical storm on May 9. One day later, Ana made landfall near North Myrtle Beach as a tropical storm. Ana became the earliest tropical storm ever to make landfall in the US.
Ana produced small storm surges along the coast of the Carolinas, with a peak of nearly 3 feet along the Grand Strand. The surge and above-normal tides produced minor coastal flooding as well as 2 to 4 feet of beach erosion especially from North Myrtle Beach to Cherry Grove.
At landfall, Ana produced gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the coastal Carolinas. North Myrtle Beach recorded 5.88 in of rain, and a lake in North Myrtle Beach rose above its banks to inundate homes and local streets.
Ana also caused crop damage and forced commercial growers to delay their planting dates. Winds gusted as high as 60 mph in coastal sections of Horry County with sporadic power outages and downed trees in some areas.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.