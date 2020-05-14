FIRST ALERT: Breezy and warmer today, summer-like weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm temperatures and sunshine will continue to take hold as we head into our Thursday.
Sunshine is expected throughout most of today, with highs reaching the middle 70s for the Grand Strand and low 80s for the Pee Dee. With low humidity and breezy winds, it will shape up to be a beautiful day.
The big story weather wise continues to be our warming trend. Temperatures will become much more summer-like this weekend and through early next week. At our warmest point, highs will reach the middle 80s for the beaches and low 90s for Florence and the Pee Dee.
Overall, we still look to remain mostly dry even into next week. As of now, only an isolated hit or miss shower is possible for Monday and Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.