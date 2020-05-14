Coronavirus pandemic causes unique challenges for visually impaired, those with special needs

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - For those who rely on in-person care, social distancing is increasingly difficult.
Susan Johnson from Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs has seen this first-hand.
Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs focuses on helping those with intellectual disabilities. Johnson said they’ve had to suspend much of their in-person care, including everything from home care visits to groups focused on the job training.
She said for those with autism and sensory disorders, this time of uneasiness and constant change of routine can be especially hard. The people she works with who have autism, like to have certain routines, and people wearing masks can be unfamiliar to them.
Johnson said it can be hard on families having to adapt to taking care of their loved ones alone.
“The stress that it puts on families is our biggest concern. And how can we assist them to make sure they are doing the best they can, helping them to figure out how to keep some resemblance of structure, knowing that we aren’t open at this point, I think our biggest focus has to do on those families who have some folks who are challenging," Johnson said.
Johnson added they still have their residential care but visitors are restricted. She said they are using technology as much as possible.
For the blind, there are also challenges.
“Now when a blind or visually impaired person goes to the grocery store, that sense of touch is so important in identifying different items, and using the keypad on the register when paying with your card. When you have an outbreak like this, with COVID-19 and you’re not able to use your sense of touch or your sense of touch is dulled because you are wearing gloves," said Zunaria Wasif with the South Carolina Commission for the Blind.
Wasif said wearing gloves makes it difficult to identify objects and can make using the keypad at the register very hard. She said the commission is working to teach people how to use phone apps to get groceries delivered instead.
She added that there are other issues, like not being able to see new signage in stores and around the area, but they are working to keep people informed in other ways. She also said while we think of six feet apart as a visual cue, over time she knows the blind community can adapt.
