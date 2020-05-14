Coast Guard medevacs injured man from fishing boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Coast Guard had to medevac a man from a fishing boat near Winyah Bay Wednesday.
According to a press release, Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a medevac request at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday from the operator of the Lillie Jane, a 65-foot fishing boat.
The caller said a crew member had fallen and suffered a head injury.
A boat from Coast Guard Station Georgetown worked with the Coast Guard helicopter crew from Charleston to safely transport the man to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment, the release stated.
