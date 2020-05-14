Checkered flags appear in the Pee Dee ahead of NASCAR’s return at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Race week is in full effect throughout Darlington County ahead of Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway that signals the restart of NASCAR’s season after a halt due to COVID-19.
“Checkered flags are up Downtown because we’re celebrating race week in Darlington County!” a post on the city of Hartsville’s Facebook page states.
The NASCAR Cup Series will race on Sunday, May 17 and the Xfinity Series will be two days later on Tuesday, May 19. Both will be held at Darlington Raceway, and the track will host an additional Cup Series event on May 20.
Darius Rucker is set to sign the National Anthem before the start of Sunday’s race.
Due to safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, fans will not be able to attend the events at Darlington Raceway.
“We are sad that we can’t welcome any fans this weekend, but excited to have a reason to celebrate (at home)!” the Hartsville post stated.
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons have been delayed since mid-March due to the coronavirus.
Here is how fans can watch the races at Darlington Raceway:
· The Cup Series May 17 race will start at 3 p.m. ET live on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. It will be 400 miles.
· The Xfinity Series event on May 19 at Darlington will start at 8 p.m. ET and be live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. It will be 200 miles.
· The Cup Series May 20 race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and be live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. It will be 500 kilometers.
