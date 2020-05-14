CCU sets school record after four teams get NCAA public recognition

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a record-setting week at Coastal Carolina University.
According to information from the university, four CCU teams were recognized by the NCAA for Academic Progress Rate excellence earlier this week.
Beach volleyball, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, and women’s tennis all earned NCAA Public Recognition for ranking among the top 10% in their respective sport in the most recent multi-year APR, which represents the 2018-2019 academic year, according to CCU.
For beach volleyball, it marks the third consecutive year in which the program has earned public recognition from the NCAA. Both women's golf and women's tennis earned the honor for the fourth time, with women's tennis also receiving the national recognition for the third-straight year. Women's lacrosse was recognized for the first time in the program's young history, CCU officials said.
Division I teams earning Public Recognition Awards increased to 1,380, up by 52 from the previous academic year, largely due to an increase in squads with perfect scores, according to CCU. APRs for programs in the top 10 percent ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000. The number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,266, an increase of 52 teams from last year.
APR scores for all Division I teams will be released on May 19.
