YMCA of Coastal Carolina to reopen May 18

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the YMCA of Coastal Carolina is set to reopen next week.
According to a press release, both facilities in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown will open their doors on Monday, May 18.
Officials said the reopening will take place in phases and will be conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities.
“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Ryan Finney, CEO of YMCA of Coastal Carolina.
Officials said the first phase of reopening will focus on exercise only and include the following modifications:
- Reduced hours of operation
- Staff & members will have temperature taken immediately upon entering the facility
- Members will be limited to a one-time, 60-minute visit per day
- Guests will not be permitted
- Members & staff must maintain minimum of six-feet distance
- Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment
- When feasible, members should wear cloth face coverings when around others
- Workout times will be limited on all cardio equipment
- Land-based Group Exercise classes will be limited and modified
- Pool will be open for individual exercise only (i.e. lap swimming, water walking, etc.)
- Reservations are strongly encouraged for classes and for pool lanes
- Only the Family Locker Rooms will be open with no access to showers
- Coffee/water services will not be available
- Open play in gymnasium will not be available
Additional phases of reopening will reintroduce recreation youth programs, like summer day camps, swim lessons, and child watch, the release stated.
More information about these phases will be made available on the YMCA of Coastal Carolina website.
