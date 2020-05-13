Weather Workshop: Let’s make it rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First Alert Meteorologists Andrew Dockery and Jessica Dobson are continuing their weather workshop series from the cloud down with this week's science experiment.
This week's experiment focuses on rain and how it forms. We're going to show you how to create rain in a jar for those kids at home who might be looking for a neat experiment.
This is our first experiment where we would require adult supervision when doing this.
Feel free to watch the video and follow along with the instructions below.
Ingredients
- Hot Boiling Water
- Some sort of glass container
- A plate
- Ice cubes with cold water
Step by Step Instructions
1) Heat the water by either boiling it or putting it in the microwave for three minutes. This will allow for that water to boil or become hot, allowing for us to replicate the heat needed for air to evaporate.
2) Pour the hot water into the glass container. It’s important to not fill this all the way up. A general rule of 1/3 of the jar will go a long way with this experiment.
3) Sit the plate on top of the jar. The plate should have the ice cubes and cold water on top of it.
4) Watch and wait for the results!
How does this work?
Warm air evaporates in the jar and meets the colder air. Eventually that air condenses to form water droplets and falls back down to the warm air at the bottom.
Just like the atmosphere, warm and moist air rises and meets the colder air higher up. The water vapor condenses and forms precipitation that falls to the ground.
If you missed our other weather workshops, you can learn how to create a tornado or even make a thunderstorm in a cup. For now, enjoy this experiment. Jessica and Andrew will see you next week for more science fun.
