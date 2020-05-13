‘We are truly heartbroken’: Florence Red Wolves cancel 2020 summer season due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Red Wolves won’t be playing ball this summer.
The Coastal Plan League made the decision to cancel the 2020 summer season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the team, the CPL is currently set to begin playing a shortened schedule on July 1, but that is still being monitored based on the situations in four other states where the teams play.
“We are truly heartbroken to have to cancel this summer’s season, but after considering a number of factors we believe it is the safest and most prudent decision for our fans, our host families, our players and our staff,” said Red Wolves President Kevin Barth.
The Red Wolves is an intercollegiate minor league that helps college players get ready for the draft or show interest in scouts. They play at Sparrow Stadium at Francis Marion University.
“The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff and sponsors is much more important to us than six weeks of summer baseball,” said General Manager Barbara Osborne. “We will be here next year and will be bigger and stronger than ever.”
