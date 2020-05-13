TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks southbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has forced crews to closed southbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police and firefighters were called to wreck Wednesday night near the bridge at Farrow Parkway.
A WMBF News crew on the scene said it appears a pick-up truck and another vehicle collided on the Bypass.
They said that traffic was at a standstill at the bridge at one point, but traffic is starting to move.
Myrtle Beach police and Myrtle Beach Fire are working to gather more information on the crash and if there are any injuries.
WMBF News will bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.