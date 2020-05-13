Social distancing signs begin to appear at Horry County beach accesses

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Signs calling for social distancing along Grand Strand beaches have begun appearing at beach access points.
One sign seen in Garden City advises those on the beach to “Maintain Social Distancing” and “stay at least 6 feet away from others.”
Spokesperson Kelly Moore said county officials purchased the signs for each public beach access overseen by Horry County.
Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said city officials are in the process of purchasing their own social distancing signage for the summer.
