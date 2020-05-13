Proposed uses for Myrtle Beach Speedway site include hotel, townhouses

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Myrtle Beach Speedway’s owner plans to close the track in September, but what the property will ultimately become could be decided this summer.
This week, the landowner submitted a rezoning request to Horry County Government that, if approved, would clear the way for the nearly 46-acre site to be redeveloped. The property sits near the intersection of U.S. 501 and S.C. 31 beside Tanger Outlets.
Speedway owner Bob Lutz said he couldn’t discuss many details of the proposal because of a confidentiality agreement with the developer who plans to purchase the property. But he stressed that the track would not be turned into a giant subdivision.
“It will be great for the community,” he said. “It’s not just a housing complex. … There’s a lot of different things in there, a lot of things that everyone will enjoy.”
The application submitted to the county states that the proposed uses for the property include a hotel, townhouses, medical offices, senior living space and warehouse storage. Retail or office space would also be on the site, according to the application.
David Schwerd, the county’s director of planning and zoning, said Monday that county staffers are reviewing the application and it’s scheduled to go before the planning commission in July. Once a project receives a recommendation from the planning commission, it then goes to Horry County Council for a decision on approval.
