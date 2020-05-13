Pee Dee hair salon books hundreds of appointments ahead of reopening

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Indigo Salon and Day Spa in Hartsville has been busy over the last few weeks, despite having no customers.
Owner Jamie Kelly said they’ve already made hundreds of appointments over the next month ahead of reopening.
Kelly said she’s been training her staff over the last month in retail and new guidelines for safety.
She said she expected a supply chain issue upon reopening, so her salon developed a plan to ensure they will be able to meet the large customer demands.
“As a business owner you do your best, so the supply chain management is a big issue for us. We knew there was going to be an issue a few weeks ago since we have a great working relationship with our suppliers, so we ordered extra product for the increased demand plus the delay in shipping, we also increased our ordering so we never run out,” said Kelly.
Kelly said they are taking extra precautions to keep their customers safe as their business reopens.
Indigo Salon and Day Spa has extended their business hours to meet customer demands and allow them to spread out appointments throughout the day.
Kelly said this will limit the amount of people in the salon at one time and give staff and customers more space to meet state guidelines.
On Sundays, they are scheduling personal appointments for people who more at risk from the coronavirus.
The salon is following all state guidelines, and Kelly said they are going even further to protect their customers.
“So we reviewed those and we are actually taking a few of those up a notch, like wiping down all of the frequently touched places every hour, we feel like that’s not enough so we are doing it every 20 minutes. These are all things we were doing pre-shutdown, so we feel very confident we will be able to keep our guests safe,” said Kelly.
Kelly said it’s been a long two months and they are excited to get back to doing what they love, while providing a safe setting for their customers.
