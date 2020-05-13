North Myrtle Beach votes to extend state of emergency

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted to extend its emergency ordinance and declaration of a state of emergency in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City council voted on the measure during an emergency meeting that was held Wednesday via teleconference.
The current state of emergency was set to expire on May 14. The declaration, according to city leaders, will potentially help with getting federal funds.
North Myrtle Beach’s emergency declaration will also allow officials to make emergency purchases where they wouldn’t go through the normal process.
According to the city manager, public work crews were also in the process Wednesday of installing plexiglass shields between front desk staff and patrons who will come into city buildings. Foot printing was also being placed on the floor for social distancing.
