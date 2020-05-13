North Myrtle Beach reviews certain employee positions as COVID-19 drags down revenue

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach is taking a hard look at certain employee positions as the coronavirus continues to impact its revenue and services.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the city has found that there are some positions that are not needed for the foreseeable future.
One example, he said, is in 2019 the city generated $2.8 million in revenue from beach chair and beach umbrella rentals and the sale of Italian ice on the beach.
“However, the projected revenue from those services for 2020 is well below that level. So, for the foreseeable future not all of the positions involved in administering this program are needed,” Dowling stated in an email to WMBF News.
Dowling added that that the city will continue to review positions overtime that may become unnecessary. He said that online customer services have caused certain jobs to become unnecessary.
He also said that sometimes positions that were part of one department or division are moved to another department or division.
Dowling said this is an ongoing process for the city.
Along with certain positions being eliminated, the city of North Myrtle Beach has had to furlough 165 part-time and 21 full-time employees due to the coronavirus. The majority of those employees were in the Parks and Recreation Department.
The city hopes that all furloughed employees will one day be able to return to their jobs.
