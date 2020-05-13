Myrtle Beach restaurant offering free meals for the Class of 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant wants to help celebrate the graduating seniors this week.
Crave Italian Oven & Bar is offering a free meal to 2020 high school or college graduates with the purchase of two entrées. Proof of graduation is also required.
The deal began Monday and lasts through the rest of the week.
The restaurant, located at 5900 N. Kings Highway, has reopened indoor dining along with outdoor options on its patio.
Crave also offers curbside pickup and delivery through UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates.
