Man charged in deadly 2019 Timmonsville nightclub shooting released on bond

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man charged in a deadly 2019 shooting at a Timmonsville nightclub has been released from jail on bond.
Travis Leverne Butler, 34, is facing murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges in connection to the shooting, which happened at Mike’s Warehouse on E. Smith Street on Feb. 23, 2019.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Anastasia Lowery.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Butler was released from jail Tuesday on a $75,000 surety bond.
Butler has been in jail since February 2020 after he was apprehended in Columbia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
