Latta police arrest 3 teens connected to robbery, shooting

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person was robbed and shot in Latta on Wednesday night.
Officers said there were called around 6:30 p.m. to Edwards Street where the victim was robbed inside a car and shot
Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright said the victim was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital for treatment.
He added that a 16, 17 and 18-year-old were taken into custody in connection with the case.
No names have been released in the case.
