Latta police arrest 3 teens connected to robbery, shooting
By Kristin Nelson | May 13, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 7:57 PM

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person was robbed and shot in Latta on Wednesday night.

Officers said there were called around 6:30 p.m. to Edwards Street where the victim was robbed inside a car and shot

Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright said the victim was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He added that a 16, 17 and 18-year-old were taken into custody in connection with the case.

No names have been released in the case.

