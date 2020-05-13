Horry County leaders set to release details on phase one of reopening during virtual COVID-19 briefing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are set to hold a virtual briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a press release, the briefing will be held at 2 p.m. May 13 and feature county spokesperson Kelly Moore, county council chairman Johnny Gardner, emergency management director Randy Webster, Sheriff Phillip Thompson, HCPD Police Chief Joseph Hill, fire rescue chief Joseph Tanner, and Horry County Department of Airports Director Scott Von Moppes.
The briefing can be viewed on the county’s government access channel, website, and Facebook page.
Wednesday’s briefing comes hours after the Horry County Council passed an an ordinance allowing the county administrator to roll out an opening plan without extending a state of emergency for the county.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said county leaders will release details on phase one of reopening, including what is expected to reopen on May 18.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.