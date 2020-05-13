Gov. McMaster extends state of emergency with new executive order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster extended South Carolina’s State of Emergency Order.
This is the fifth executive order McMaster has issued declaring a state of emergency in the Palmetto State dating back to March 13. The last order declaring a state of emergency in South Carolina related to COVID-19 was issued on April 27.
The order allows state officials to “take additional proactive action and implement further extraordinary measures to respond to the evolving public health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic…” The order also upholds the suspension of visitation for inmates at state correctional facilities, prohibits price gouging, and orders that schools remain closed.
The order also issues protective measures for first responders and suspends rules and regulations regarding certain transportation waivers.
Like the previous orders, this state of emergency declaration will be in effect for 15 days unless the order is modified or lifted by Gov. McMaster.
You can read the full executive order below.
