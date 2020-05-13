FIRST ALERT: A cool start to the day, warm temperatures to follow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After starting off the morning on a cool note, we’re expecting comfortable temperatures and sunshine throughout the remainder of our Wednesday.
Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and 50s for most across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, so a light jacket will be needed this morning. Temperatures will continue to improve as we head into this afternoon as highs climb into the middle and upper 70s with sunny skies.
The big story this week will continue to be the warming temperatures as we head into the weekend. As dry conditions persist, temperatures will slowly inch into the upper 70s by Friday and low 80s by this weekend across the beaches and into the low 90s across the Pee Dee.
However, with the increasing temperatures does come increasing humidity. It will be feeling a bit more like summer this weekend with higher humidity and dew point values.
Our next best chance at rain is only a very isolated chance at that. An isolated, pop up shower or two is possible this weekend with the warm temperatures and higher humidity.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.