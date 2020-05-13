Dillon School District Four to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dillon School District Four announced Wednesday graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
According to a press release, each of the district’s high schools will hold outdoor, in-person commencement ceremonies.
“These graduation ceremonies will look very different from those in the past, but they will certainly reflect the resiliency of the Class of 2020 and provide a meaningful tribute to our seniors,” the release stated.
Dillon High School and Lake View High School will hold their graduation ceremonies at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at their football stadiums.
Officials said the following guidelines have been established and will be strictly enforced:
- All graduates will receive two (2) tickets for guests as recommended by the South Carolina Department of Education. No one will be allowed to attend without a ticket.
- All Junior Marshals will receive two (2) tickets for guests.
- Social distancing of six-feet will be used at all times for guests attending.
- Sanitizer stations and masks will be made available at each stadium.
- Restrooms will be available during the graduation ceremonies.
- Seating will be six-feet apart.
- Graduations will be streamed live on Facebook.
- Graduations will be recorded.
- This is all voluntary for students, faculty, and staff.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held at Dillon High School and Lake View High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 30.
More detailed information on dress code, arrival times, etc. will be provided to the graduates and their families by the school district.
