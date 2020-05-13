Dillon School District Four to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

Dillon School District Four to hold in-person commencement ceremonies
(Source: Jackson, Sarah)
By WMBF News Staff | May 13, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:44 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dillon School District Four announced Wednesday graduation plans for the Class of 2020.

According to a press release, each of the district’s high schools will hold outdoor, in-person commencement ceremonies.

“These graduation ceremonies will look very different from those in the past, but they will certainly reflect the resiliency of the Class of 2020 and provide a meaningful tribute to our seniors,” the release stated.

Dillon High School and Lake View High School will hold their graduation ceremonies at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at their football stadiums.

Officials said the following guidelines have been established and will be strictly enforced:

  • All graduates will receive two (2) tickets for guests as recommended by the South Carolina Department of Education. No one will be allowed to attend without a ticket.
  • All Junior Marshals will receive two (2) tickets for guests.
  • Social distancing of six-feet will be used at all times for guests attending.
  • Sanitizer stations and masks will be made available at each stadium.
  • Restrooms will be available during the graduation ceremonies.
  • Seating will be six-feet apart.
  • Graduations will be streamed live on Facebook.
  • Graduations will be recorded.
  • This is all voluntary for students, faculty, and staff.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held at Dillon High School and Lake View High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 30.

More detailed information on dress code, arrival times, etc. will be provided to the graduates and their families by the school district.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.