DHEC looks to conduct mass testing in urban areas like Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to develop a statewide COVID-19 testing program to get a better grasp of the virus’ impact on the state.
Testing helps DHEC quickly identify hotspots and catch outbreaks before they spread.
As of Tuesday, 93,140 tests have been performed in the state and 7,972 of those have tested positive for coronavirus.
One part of DHEC’s testing strategy is to conduct mass testing in urban areas which include Myrtle Beach.
“Urban areas also are of concern because of their size, population density, and access to many social venues where people congregate. Urban centers also are centers of tourism and commerce, welcoming domestic and international visitors,” DHEC state.
The agency says that Myrtle Beach is a concern because of the large number of tourists it attracts.
DHEC is also looking at cities that border states such as Aiken and North Augusta.
The agency said it will work with partners to host pop-up testing events at multiple locations each month in Charleston, Columbia and the Greenville/Spartanburg area.
WMBF News reached out to DHEC and asked when will mobile testing sites come to Horry County.
“We’re working to expand testing across the state and this will include Horry County. We’ll continue to add to the mobile testing webpage as new clinics are organized,” DHEC said in response to our inquiry.
Another part of DHEC’s testing strategy includes expanding testing in under-resourced minority and rural communities.
The agency states that African American and other minority populations have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.
As of May 5, black South Carolinians represent 27% of the state’s population but account for 44% of confirmed cases and 46% of the fatalities.
WMBF News anchor Christel Bell has taken a closer look at those numbers and even spoke to an entire family from Horry County who was impacted by the coronavirus in her Color of COVID series.
DHEC is also testing residents and staff at all 194 nursing homes in the state. The first phase of the testing starting on Monday, and the state hopes to have all 40,000 residents and staff tested by May 31.
The agency is also working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a plan to regularly test staff at these facilities in order to quickly detect illnesses among employees who may be asymptomatic and prevent future outbreaks.
