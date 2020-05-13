Deputies: Missing Sumter teen needs medication

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old has not been seen in two days and deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office want the public’s help to find him.
Ja’Shawn Wilson was last seen Monday, May 11 leaving his home on North Wise Drive, deputies said.
Wilson has black hair and brown eyes, stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds.
His mother told deputies he came home to change clothes Monday but left as she pulled into the driveway.
Deputies added that Wilson has a mental health condition and has not been taking his medication.
Anyone who sees Wilson or knows where he is should call 911 or contact SCSO at 803-436-2000.
People can leave an anonymous tip, as well, by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.