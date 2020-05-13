Coroner identifies biker killed after motorcycle collides with deer near North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of a motorcycle who was killed Tuesday night after the bike collided with a deer near North Myrtle Beach.
According to information from Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell, 64-year-old Robert E. Malloy, of North Myrtle Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called around 8 p.m. to Water Tower Road, just south of Long Bay Road, near North Myrtle Beach.
SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins said the Harley Davidson was traveling south on Water Tower Road when it hit a deer that was crossing the road. He added the victim was not wearing a helmet.
According to Collins, there was a passenger on the motorcycle who was wearing a helmet. That person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
