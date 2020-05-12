Tidal Creek Brewhouse set for June opening in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new brewery is now weeks away from welcoming customers in Myrtle Beach.
Tidal Creek Brewhouse announced it will be opening its new location at the Market Common in early June. The brewery is still offering founding memberships ahead of its opening day on Knowles Street.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Myrtle Beach leaders gave the go-ahead for the brewery in 2018, and construction began in December of the following year.
The brewery was originally scheduled for 2019 opening, but co-owner Dara Liberatore-Sawcuzk previously told WMBF News there were engineering and structural processes that took longer than anticipated.
No exact opening date has been set.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.