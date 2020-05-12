Surfside Beach Town Council votes to extend state of emergency

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Town Council voted Tuesday night to extend the town’s state of emergency.
It was set to expire on Thursday but has now been extended another 60 days as leaders continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic.
The vote was 6-1.
The declaration allows for the town to respond quickly if there is a surge in coronavirus cases. It will allow leaders to mobilize resources as necessary to better monitor confirmed cases and protect residents and visitors.
Town councilmembers said that the state of emergency can be ended at an earlier date if there are improvements to coronavirus case numbers in Horry County.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.