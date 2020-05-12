South Florence High School students produce virtual performance of Hamilton

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Students with the South Florence Choraliers are not letting school closures and social distancing keep them from doing what they love.
The school recently released a video featuring a virtual performance of highlights from the hit Broadway show Hamilton.
Dr. Erick Figueras, the music instructor and director of the South Florence Choraliers, said it took over a month to complete.
“Many hours went into the recording, sharing, and editing. The production of the video was the result of a tremendous effort, and the students should be recognized for their hard work,” said Figueras.
Hamilton (Highlights) arranged by Lisa DeSpain includes the songs Alexander Hamilton, My Shot, The Schuyler Sisters, The Room Where it Happens and Wait for it.
The video was performed and created by: Julianna Gray (Choreographer), Antonio Brown (Soloist in the video), Abby Collins (Soloist in the video), Zachary Gasque, Maris Hysong, Logan Hucks, Morgan Hucks, Morgan Matney, Kourtney McKay, Wade Moore, Olivia Parrott (Soloist in the video), Macy Pegram, McKenzie Poston, Jah’Reon Robinson, McKenzie Shelley, Jayla Singleton, Kara Snowden, Anna Stone, Tripp Taylor, Nitara Wilson, Alana Yarborough (Soloist in the video), Erick J. Figueras, Director/Video Editing/Audio Mixing, Kimberly Mack, Principal.
