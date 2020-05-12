Second person charged in connection with shooting of two teens in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in Georgetown County that injured two 15-year-olds, authorities said.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Destasia Jenkins turned herself into authorities on May 11 on a charge of obstruction of justice.
As the investigation progressed, Jenkins was identified as also having been present during the April 27 shooting, authorities said. Police said she was trying to sell or dispose of a firearm used by a juvenile relative in the attempted murder of three people in Conway.
Jenkins remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.
The April 27 shooting happened on Exodus Drive in the Plantersville community of Georgetown County.
Nigel Catrell-Vernard Thompson, 17, was previously arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
