SCHP: Biker dies after motorcycle collides with deer in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The operator of a motorcycle was killed Tuesday night after it collided with a deer in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called around 8 p.m. to the Water Tower Road, just south of Long Bay Road, in the Myrtle Beach area of the county.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the Harley Davidson was traveling south on Water Tower Road when it hit a deer that was crossing the road.
The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of the crash. Collins added that the person was not wearing a helmet.
Collins said there was a passenger on the motorcycle who was wearing a helmet. That person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
