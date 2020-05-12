Rape kit tracking bill sent to S.C. governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature is the only step left in creating a tracking system for sexual assault evidence in South Carolina.
The state’s House of Representatives unanimously approved Senate amendments to legislation that would require the State Law Enforcement Division to create and operate the system, our news partner WYFF reports.
The vote was 120 to 0.
Minor amendments were made to the legislation's language in the days before the coronavirus state of emergency went into place.
The state’s House needed to concur with those amendments before the bill went to the governor’s desk.
The House unanimously passed the legislation in May 2019.
The bill would require the SLED to have the system fully operational by June 2022.
The agency would need to provide an implementation plan to the legislature by Jan. 1, 2021.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, of Orangeburg, wrote the bill.
“I am thrilled to see this bill move a step closer to becoming law and urge Governor McMaster to sign this important legislation,” she said. “This is one more tool in efforts to keep sexual assault victims informed about the status of their case. Much thanks and appreciation to all of the advocates who worked tirelessly on this legislation. It wouldn’t have happened without their strong advocacy.”
WMBF News launched a special investigative series into the rape kit backlog that has plagued South Carolina.
The Joyful Heart Foundation, a national organization that focuses on improving sexual assault and domestic violence, made eliminating the sexual assault kit backlog a priority in 2010. Its program, End the Backlog, seeks to bring transparency to the process and advocates for legislative changes across the United States.
The organization identified more than 155,000 untested kits in the United States. In South Carolina, it is estimated that more than 1,700 sexual assault kits remain untested in police departments across the state. The true number, however, is unknown.
Many states, including South Carolina, have no statewide inventory to keep track of this evidence.
WMBF uncovered around 50% of local agencies have no written policy in place specific to sexual assault evidence. As a result, some agencies were unable to provide WMBF with a number of how many kits were collected and processed in the last five years.
Without laws requiring testing or tracking, the kits can be destroyed, forgotten, or lost without consequence or anyone knowing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.