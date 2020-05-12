Myrtle Beach leaders to talk reopening some city facilities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders in Myrtle Beach are set to discuss plans to begin reopening some of the city's facilities.
The Myrtle Beach City Council will meet at 10 a.m. May 12 via teleconference call. The plan to reopen facilities will be presented by the city manager's office.
Officials are also set to appoint members to the city's Coronavirus Recovery Task Force.
Tuesday’s meeting will be streamed on the city government’s Facebook page.
Stay with WMBF News for updates on that meeting.
