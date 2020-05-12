Myrtle Beach City Council approves development of surf park, amphitheater

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council has given the go-ahead for a surf park and amphitheater to be built within the city.
City leaders approved a motion to enter into a lease agreement for property located immediately south of Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard, between Grissom Parkway and the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, to American Surf Parks LLC for the purpose of developing a surf park and amphitheater on the site.
During a presentation at Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting, organizers said the surf park and amphitheater could accommodate professional and amateur surf contests, rock climbing contests, movie nights, and more.
The venue will occupy an area of approximately 12 acres, with the surf lagoon being capable of creating up to 1,000 perfect waves per hour.
The proposed lease begins at $180,000 a year, with a 10% escalator every five years, according to information from the city. The total cost of the project is estimated at $41 million.
Tuesday’s vote comes after the city unanimously approved a motion last August to enter into a letter of intent with American Surf Parks.
Staff estimates the total projected tax revenues from the surf park alone are nearly $450,000 a year for phase one of the project.
Project leaders said renderings have been completed and they hope to have all funding and permitting in place by May 2021 to start the 18-month construction process.
