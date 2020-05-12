'I have to bring them’: Conway childcare facility takes extra precautions during pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - While many childcare facilities across the Grand Strand area are closed due to COVID-19, others chose to stay open to help make sure families had an option for childcare.
Staff with The Learning Station in Conway said they’re operating at about half capacity in direct response to COVID-19, making classroom sizes smaller and more spread out.
Modesty Brantley, The Learning Station’s marketing coordinator, said at the beginning of the pandemic they asked parents who could stay home with their children to consider doing so to leave space for those who didn’t have any other options.
They’ve implemented additional precautionary measures like taking temperatures when each child enters, as well as a new drop-off and pick-up process to minimize who is coming into the building.
For some parents and guardians, this is their only option for care.
“They are not able to go and do what they need to do, to keep us safe, if they don’t have safe child care," Brantley said. "I think this is a time where the communities’ eyes are being opened to how essential childcare is and the function that we serve in making sure kids are cared for, parents can go to work ,and they are being able to do that in a safe environment that their parents can trust.”
Adrian Mondragon has two children who have been going to the care center for about a year. He said this is his only option for childcare.
While he admits to getting a little nervous leaving his children, Mondragon said the facility’s staff does a great job of taking care of them.
“My only option is this daycare, this is all I got," Mondragon said. “I have to bring them you know, I have to bring them every day when I have to work.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.