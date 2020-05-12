FIRST ALERT: Warming trend kicks into high gear

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool temperatures turn much warmer by the weekend with a surge of summer-like warmth on the way.
The last of the cool weather will begin to ease over the next few days as an early summer-like weather pattern begins to develop.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s inland and lower to middle 50s at the beach under mostly clear skies.
Wednesday will start a week-long warming trend as temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s inland and lower to middle 70s across the beaches.
The warming trend will kick into high gear by the end of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s at the beach and lower to middle 80s inland.
The warmth will continue to increase into the weekend as temperatures climb to 90 inland and into the lower and middle 80s along the Grand Strand. Not only will temperatures increase, but humidity will start to increase as well. By the end of the weekend, it will start to feel like early summer with muggy nights and warm, humid days.
The week will remain rain-free with only chance of a few showers and storms not arriving until Tuesday of next week.
