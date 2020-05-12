FIRST ALERT: Jacket needed this morning, a warming trend returns soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a cool start as you are headed out the door this morning. You'll need to grab that jacket for a few hours this morning before we return back into the warmer weather by the middle of the day and into the afternoon.
Our forecast for today is very similar to what we saw last weekend. Highs will be unseasonably cool but comfortable with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s today.
Expect another cool start to the day on Wednesday as temperatures fall back down into the lower 50s with a few readings in the upper 40s. Wednesday afternoon will be the start of a warming trend where temperatures will slowly start to climb. Look for highs to kick into high gear by the end of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s at the beach and lower to middle 80s inland.
The warmth will continue to increase into the weekend and even into next week as temperatures climb into the 90s inland and the middle 80s along the Grand Strand. Not only will the temperatures increase but humidity will start to increase as well. It will start to feel like early summer with muggy nights and warm, humid days.
Looking out into the next seven days, shower chances still look to be 0% for the next seven days. With increasing humidity, our next shot of rain probably will arrive sometime early next week. Even then, it will probably be just an isolated shower chance.
