FIRST ALERT: High and dry through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will steadily warm through the weekend with summer-like temperatures on the way.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s inland and to around 60 at the beach under mostly clear skies.
Thursday will see a continued warming trend as temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s at the beach and lower 80s across the Pee Dee. Skies will remain mostly sunny with low humidity continuing.
The warming trend is still forecast to kick into high gear by Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80 at the beach and lower to middle 80s inland.
The warmth will continue to increase into the weekend as temperatures climb to 90 inland and into the lower and middle 80s along the Grand Strand. Not only will temperatures increase, but humidity will start to increase as well. By the end of the weekend, it will start to feel like early summer with muggy nights and warm, humid days. Despite the increasing humidity, rain chances will remain slim to none into early next week.
