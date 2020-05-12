Deputies arrest suspected getaway driver in Florence County Dollar General robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested a woman who they said helped a suspect in an armed robbery at Dollar General in Effingham.
Gafaskia Richardson, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with accessory before and after the fact of a felony.
Authorities said that last week a masked suspect went into the Dollar General on South Irby Street, pointed a gun at the clerk and left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Investigators said that Richardson drove the armed robber to the Dollar General and then picked the suspect after the crime. They added that security cameras captured Richardson the vehicle she was driving before and after the incident.
Richardson has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond.
The armed robber is still on the loose, and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or location of the suspect should contact FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
