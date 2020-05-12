Coroner identifies driver killed after running off road, hitting tree in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a deadly single-vehicle crash last week along Highway 9 in Loris.
The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Tommy B. Kempen, of Rockingham, N.C.
Kempen was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened near Liberty Church Road.
According to authorities, a 2006 Pontiac G6 was heading northbound on Highway 9 when the driver ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.
The victim died at the scene.
