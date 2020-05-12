Conway leaders to consider extension of city’s state of emergency

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway City Council will meet Tuesday morning to consider the extension of the city's state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting starts May 12 at 10 a.m. via Zoom video.
According to the agenda, the public can watch the meeting live online on the city's website. From there, click the "Latest News" tab at the bottom of the home page.
The city of Conway first enacted the state of emergency on March 14 in response to the pandemic. It followed similar announcements made by the White House, the South Carolina Governor’s Office and Horry County.
Conway’s state of emergency was to remain in effect for 60 days.
