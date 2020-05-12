Classroom Champions: MBHS teacher helps feed students, keep roofs over their heads

“When the city said they couldn’t have the short-term housing, and so much of our population is transient and our children are living in those hotels, she expressed her concern with that. Mayor Bethune listened to her and allowed those students to go into those hotels where they were living because they were in there cars when hotels shut down. She requested that on her own and that just goes to show the love and compassion she has for her kids,” Hunnell said.