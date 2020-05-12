Beshear confirms 2nd minor hospitalized with rare condition possibly related to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty-four hours after an emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that a 10-year-old was on a ventilator, he delivered the news that a 16-year-old is now struggling with the same, rare condition that could be linked to the coronavirus.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Tuesday that the teenager is battling what is described as a pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
The 16-year-old is in better shape than the 10-year-old, but the younger of the two patients, described Monday as being critically ill, is improving, Beshear said.
“The 10-year-old is showing signs of improvement,” the governor said during his daily briefing. “Some of his medications are being reduced.”
Stack said the 16-year-old patient is in a regular medical bed, and was admitted to the hospital “out of abundance of precaution.”
Beshear also confirmed 191 new cases and 10 new deaths related to the coronavirus. Those new updates push the state totals to 6,853 cases and 321 deaths. Seventy-one of the newest cases were reported in Warren County; 26 in Jefferson County.
Other data of note:
+ 1,825 Kentuckians have been hospitalized, and 379 are now currently hospitalized.
+ 783 residents have been in an ICU, and 215 are now currently in an ICU.
+ 2,546 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
+ A total of 110,609 people have been tested.
+ In longterm-care facilities, 901 residents and 371 staffers have been sickened; 185 have died.
