Two injured in shooting at Bennettsville apartment complex, according to police chief
Crime scene tape surrounded the area under investigation. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Brad Dickerson | May 11, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 10:41 AM

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were shot at an apartment complex Monday morning in Bennettsville, according to the police chief.

Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller said the two victims were taken from the scene for treatment. He did not have any immediate information as to the severity of their injuries.

Miller would not say the name of the complex, as he was trying to prevent residents from coming to the area, as it is still an active scene.

According to the chief, an eyewitness said the possible shooter was inside one of the apartments. Agents with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division are coming to assist, he added.

WMBF News is working to learn more information and will post updates as they come in.

