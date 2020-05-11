‘This is a memory that will always bring sunshine’: Assisted living facility finds creative way to celebrate Mother’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nursing homes and other types of assisted living facilities have not been able to welcome in visitors since the COVID-19 pandemic started to impact South Carolina.
So to allow families to see their mothers and grandmothers on Mother’s Day, Brightwater Living decided to host a drive-thru parade.
Ken and Linda Wilson came Sunday to drive by and say hello to Ken’s mother, Clara Wilson.
“The thing is, they’re really good here, they take good care, and we can understand why they don’t want visitors, but we miss her. We haven’t seen her for two months, so that’s kind of hard. So this was nice for today, at least we can drive by and wave," Linda said.
For the Wilsons, this is never how they imagined they would spend Mother’s Day.
“Usually we’d all be together, have a big cookout. But we know it’ll come, we just are gonna have to wait a while," Linda said.
Residents lined up outside the front office wearing masks and standing apart from one another, waving at all the decorated cars as they drove by, smiling, and perking up more when their own family passed and shouted “I love you, Happy Mother’s Day" while they drove by and waved.
Maggie Stoker lives at Brightwater. She said with everything that’s going on, she couldn’t have imagined a better way to celebrate Mother’s Day.
“There’s a saying that God gave us a memory so we have roses when we have bad times. So this is a memory that will always bring sunshine and joy to my life," Stoker said.
The Wilsons say on top of coming to wave at Clara, they also brought her a present for her special day.
“Toilet paper!" Linda Wilson said as she laughs, "A big 18-pack of toilet paper we found, plus some candy and coffee.”
