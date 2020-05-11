South Carolina deems some Grand Strand gyms ‘essential’ ahead of reopening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time in more than a month, all gyms across South Carolina will be allowed to reopen on Monday, May 18.
But some gyms in South Carolina have been able to reopen but under very strict restrictions.
After reaching out to several different state offices, Anytime Fitness in Forestbrook has achieved the “essential business” designation.
“The biggest thing for our members is we miss everybody," said Anytime Fitness owner Patrick Flynn. "We can’t wait for everyone to get back.”
When he started to see other businesses opening up around the state, he thought he should be allowed to open in some capacity.
He reached out to several state offices asking if he could allow his personal trainers to start up again.
“They can’t do the workouts on their own," said Flynn. "They can’t be active on their own. They lose some of their quality of life by not working out, and they need their trainer to make that happen. That’s where we were able to get some traction. The state deemed us essential, but it was to perform one-on-one training.”
Starting Friday, Anytime Fitness could allow one trainer and one member in at a time.
“I’ve been looking forward to it," said gym member Brandy Hayden. "You get really depressed when you don’t come to the gym and you’re addicted to it. It’s like a necessity.”
Hayden won’t have to wait much longer to use the gym even without her personal trainer due to the governor’s most recent order that gyms can reopen next Monday.
It’s something Flynn has been anxiously waiting to hear.
“With the way, South Carolina’s been going and things have been trending, we think it’s time for gyms to reopen," said Flynn.
Anytime Fitness has already spaced out its machines and plans to provide masks and gloves to any members that want them, but it will also be following the state’s guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.