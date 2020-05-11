Senior Spotlight: ‘Every day is special,’ said MBHS soon-to-be grad

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach High school senior said she misses the family unit of being at school, but is thankful for her time well spent and now has her eyes set on future goals.
“You don’t realize how special they are until you aren’t in school," said Sophie Orcutt, who notes she misses the sporting events and pep rallies. “Just also little things. I miss going into the hallways, going to guidance - I went to my guidance counselor all the time - seeing teachers, joking with Mr. McQuigg, because he’s the coolest principal ever."
The class of 2020 especially realizes the importance of the little moments as their year was cut short once schools closed due to the coronavirus.
“You know, I wish I could just walk into school one last time. I didn’t think the last time I went to school would be the last time ever. Every day is special and we can’t take advantage of that,” said Orcutt.
She said her proudest moment at MBHS was making cheer for the first time in high school because she knew she wanted to a cheerleader for the longest time.
In addition to varsity cheer and competition cheer, Orcutt said she is also involved in show choir, National Art Honor Society, Beta Club, National Honors Society and student government.
As for her future college and career plans, she said, “I’m going to Appalachian State University which is in Boone, North Carolina and I am majoring in psychology and minoring in criminal justice, so I hope to go into criminology or criminal psychology.”
Orcutt’s advice to upcoming senior is to soak it all in during high school, because she said time goes by fast.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.