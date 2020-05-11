Police capture suspect accused of stabbing woman in Bennettsville motel

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman accused of stabbing another woman at a Bennettsville motel has been captured, according to police.
Authorities said Alicia Brown was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted murder.
Investigators said the female victim was inside her motel room at the Quality Inn on 15-401 Bypass on Friday when she was confronted and attacked by Brown.
They said she was stabbed and cut multiple times and was left inside the room and Brown ran from the location. The victim has since been released from the hospital, according to police.
Detectives are asking anyone with any information on why this incident happened to call the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620 or call Sgt. Tim Hood at 843-439-0843.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.